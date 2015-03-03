Quintron And Miss Pussycat W/ Ca
My Morning Jacket Announces New Album, Return to the Riverside Theater
Kentucky rockers My Morning Jacket have covered a lot of ground over the last 16 years, evolving beyond the fairly straightforward Southern rock and Americana of their early albums toward more experimental, psychedelic sounds on records like 2005'.. more
Mar 3, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
Quintron and Miss Pussycat w/ Cave and Catacombz
Since 1994 under the pseudonym Quintron, inventor and former nightclub organist Robert Rolston has performed at his own private New Orleans club, the Spellcaster Lodge, and patented inventions like the Spit Machine, the Disco Light Machine ... more
May 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
