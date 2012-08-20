R&Amp;B
Ocie Jackson
Milwaukee singer Ocie Jackson's first release caters to soul-gospel sensibilities. Jackson adds her sweet, emotionally effusive soprano to songs of praise and testimony, most of which would sound as at home in smooth jazz and adult R&B cont... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Bob Parduhn
On Sunshine Blues, multi-instrumentalist and Wisconsin native Bob Parduhn explores various genres, including swing jazz (“Tailspin”), classic reggae (“Babylon Falling”) and R&B (“Chase Away the Blues”). This is Pard more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Tweed Funk
Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to danc more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Trey Songz, Last R&B Singer Standing
The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature