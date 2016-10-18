RSS

As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Theater

First Stage presents Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, Oct. 14-Nov. 13. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

First Stage Theatre Academy’s John Maclay is tackling R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps with a production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Off the Cuff interviews Maclay, who discusses the show and the process of writing for chil... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Off the Cuff

Nov 2, 2015 2:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

