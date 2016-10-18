R.L. Stine
Funny, Scary, Delightful
As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Week 10.13
Oct 11, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
‘Goosebumps the Musical’
First Stage Theatre Academy’s John Maclay is tackling R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps with a production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Off the Cuff interviews Maclay, who discusses the show and the process of writing for chil... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Jack Fennimore Off the Cuff
