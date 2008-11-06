RSS

The Raconteurs

blogimage4414.jpe

Levy presented arresting contrasts and colors: bubbling fountains of sound, plaintive mela The Chairman Dances ,Classical Music/Dance more

Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage826.jpe

Thing have been volatile for a long time, but the music industry is now officially in chaos. The ice age has arrived. The sun has zoomed in. Engines have stopped running. The industry is drowning, and now the major labels that snapped up prime re.. more

Mar 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage826.jpe

Like so many modern popular metal bands, All That Remains, aMassachusetts group headlinin Resurrection ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4414.jpe

It's a landmark weekend for Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel, who tonight appears on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"probably without The Roots as his backing band, sadlybefore a Carnegie Hall concert tomorrow night. Meanwhile, the current Rolling St.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES