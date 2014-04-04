Radiomilwaukee
RadioMilwaukee's SoundBites Fundraiser Paired Exquisite Food with Tasteful Music
It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more
Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
RadioMilwaukee Plans an Ambitious New Fifth-Ward Studio
Anybody who has ever visited RadioMilwaukee's studio knows that it's a strange place. Wedged into the lower floor of the Milwaukee Public Schools central office building—a building that feels very much like the one where you probably attended elem.. more
Mar 18, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Field Report Take Home Top Honors at the RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
Nov 29, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Trapper Schoepp and The Hollowz Win RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee announced the winners of its fifth annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards yesterday with a party at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and the winners include roots-rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, the nocturnal hip-hop act The Hollowz an.. more
Mar 7, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Voting Begins in RadioMilwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards
What's ingenious about RadioMilwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards isthey don't purport to give a fully representative or even non-biased view of the city'smusic scene. They are essentially another form of advocacy forthe artists that the station s.. more
Feb 9, 2010 5:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Peter Bjorn and John Live on 88.9 Today at 2 p.m.
It's a good week for in-studio performances on 88.9 RadioMilwaukee. Today the station will host Peter Bjorn and John at 2 p.m., in advance of their Pabst Theater performance tonight, then M. Ward pops in at 3 p.m. on Friday to preview his concert .. more
Apr 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
About RadioMilwaukee's Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee celebrated two years of making the city's airwaves better and the city's music scene more visible last night with its 2nd Annual Milwaukee Music Awards. The winners were: Winners of the 2nd Annual Milwaukee Music Awards: .. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
88.9 Podcasts the Bon Iver Show
File under: public service. For those who couldn't score tickets to Sunday night's sold-out Bon Iver show, RadioMilwaukee 88.9 broadcast (then re-broadcast) the concert Sunday. It might be the best-sounding live recording I've heard from the group.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music