Rae Elizabeth Parã©

A Shipboard Romance in Elm Grove
Sunset Playhouse’s staging of Cole Porter’s delightful musical comedy Anything Goes is firmly planted in Porter’s energy. more
Jul 19, 2016 Russ Bickerstaff
Up in the air with ‘Boeing Boeing’
Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more
Jun 7, 2016 Russ Bickerstaff
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The four Alien films are nicely collected on Blu-ray with tons of included special features. It may be overkill, but it's fun by the ton. The films can be viewed in their original theatrical formats or with an additional 15-40 minutes of fo... more
Nov 1, 2010 Lisa Miller