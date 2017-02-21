RSS

Rah

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM On Music

rah2.jpg.jpe

soundcloud.com/lifeofrah

It’s fitting that Rah name checks IshDARR, another underage Milwaukee rapper with a serious penchant for party tracks, on his new single “Add It Up.” The 20-year-old rapper/producer first caught our attention a year ago with his debut EP To Sum.. more

Dec 22, 2016 5:28 PM On Music

k diver.jpg.jpe

The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

One of the most frequently asked questions at the Tool Shed concerns sex toys made of glass. This question usually comes up as people walk past the case where our glass toys are displayed and say something like, "Oooh... glass. Those are so... more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

blogimage13400.jpe

Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12008.jpe

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES