Raiders Of The Lost Ark

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, Viral is among the best recent zombie films as opposite-personality sisters, shy-serious Emma (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and promiscuous-glib Stacey (Analeigh Tipton) confront quarantine, martial law an... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:11 PM Home Movies

David Luhrssen's Hammer of the Gods: The Thule Society and the Birth of Nazism (Potomac Books) evaluates a little-examined element of Nazism and does so with historical accuracy and insightful revelation. The Thule Society was a Munich... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Books

