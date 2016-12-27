Raiders Of The Lost Ark
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Home Movies/Out on Digital
Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, Viral is among the best recent zombie films as opposite-personality sisters, shy-serious Emma (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and promiscuous-glib Stacey (Analeigh Tipton) confront quarantine, martial law an... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Esoteric Nazism in 'Hammer of the Gods'
David Luhrssen's Hammer of the Gods: The Thule Society and the Birth of Nazism (Potomac Books) evaluates a little-examined element of Nazism and does so with historical accuracy and insightful revelation. The Thule Society was a Munich... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books