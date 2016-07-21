Ram
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Return of Rock The Green
This week on The Disclaimer, we're commending the unlikely return of Rock The Green, a festival that's back from the dead after a three-year hiatus. That's no small feat, but has the near-zero-waste festival finally found the right balance between.. more
Jul 21, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Buying Art Up Close
Likeeverything else, art sales have migrated to the web, but buying a paintingbased on a digital photo is like buying a pair of pants or a skirt online—youdon’t really know if it fits unless you can see it up close and hold it in yourhands.T.. more
Oct 27, 2014 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Monumental Images
Two internationally known women artists inaugurate the Racine Art Museum’s (441 Main Street, Racine) 2013 celebration of its 10th anniversary. “Karen Gunderson: Reflective” and “Barbara Sorensen: Elemental,” a pair of more
Jan 21, 2013 2:38 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
RAM Hosts Kim Cridler's Works of Metal
Across our nation, streets tagged “Main” are in dismal decay. Downtown Racine is no exception, as the county has been hit hard by the recession. That said, 441 Main St. in Racine shines like a beacon on the shores of Lake Michigan as the ho... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Kusumoto’s ‘Unfolding Stories’ Astound at RAM
Wondrous miniature worlds inside handmade metal boxes fill the glass cases in the lobby gallery at the Racine Art Museum (RAM). The current exhibition, titled “Mariko Kusumoto: Unfolding Stories,” highlights Mariko Kusumoto, a Japanese-born... more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
RAM’s Unique Look at the ‘American Cockroach’
While some insects intrigue viewers, or even inspire a sense of awe, cockroaches almost always meet with disgust. Catherine Chalmers takes a closer look at the cockroach—and human reactions toward it—in “Catherine Chalmers: American Cock more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts