Rand Paul
Dan Jaspersen at the Alchemist This Month
Mentalists and magicians can be exceptionally annoying. In an age of information, we’re not necessarily impressed when people do things that we don’t understand. Ages ago it was impressive, but somewhere along the line, we all started carrying the.. more
Jan 5, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Staying Stupid: Why the 'Hip' Young Republicans Can't Change Their Party
Savvy Republicans know that something is deeply wrong with the GOP—frequently mocked these days by Republicans themselves as "the stupid party"—which has lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential more
Feb 21, 2013 3:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
Benghazi Hearings Reveal GOP Ignorance
Anyone truly concerned about the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel abroad—and that should include every American—has fresh reason for fury over last September's disaster in Benghazi and its aftermath. But the target of public anger should... more
Feb 3, 2013 7:54 PM Joe Conason News Features
What Rand Paul Really Believes
Rand Paul, tea party flavor of the month, is said to be avoiding "overexposure." Senior Republican Party operatives, worried by the Kentucky Senate nominee's all-too-revealing remarks after his primary victory, have urged him not to grant a... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 18 Comments