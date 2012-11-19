RSS

Rapper

The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today’s rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are more

Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Local Music

The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more

Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Music Feature

Possessing as he does the kind of apparently effortless flow that belies the craft involved, Milwaukee rapper SPEAK Easy has, in many ways, chosen the perfect pseudonym. But if his adopted appellation gives the impression that he's not taki... more

Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Jamal Quezaire, aka Zaire, recently appeared on MTV's “RapFix Live”—the first Milwaukee artist to do so. He was immediately co-signed by DJ Khaled of Cash Money Records... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Michael Jackson music videos ran on a constant loop on cable this weekend, while radio recommitted itself to his songbook—at one point I caught three Milwaukee radio stations all playing different Jackson songs at the same time. Although.. more

Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

"Back by popular demand!" is so often misused that people tend to tune it out, b Preludio

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

Angela Pusateri, 79, maybe unconventional,but according to her 13-year-old granddaughter, Sun-Sentinel ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Milwaukee rap scene is still too scattered to be defined by one style, but over the last several years one sound in particular has emerged that seems to fit the city as perfectly as an old pair of sneakers. It's a geographically appropriate so.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

