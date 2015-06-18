Raptors
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Jurassic World
Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more
Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Jurassic World
It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more
Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Alright Class
Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee