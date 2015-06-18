RSS

Raptors

film_jurassicworld.jpg.jpe

Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more

Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Around MKE

mv5bmtg3ntu3nze5mf5bml5banbnxkftztgwmju1mjq1mze@._v1__sx649_sy300_.jpg.jpe

Jurassic World Still

It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more

Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Film Clips

blogimage11750.jpe

Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES