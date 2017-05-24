Rare Steakhouse
Downtown Dining Week Offers Budget Dining at Top Restaurants
Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more
May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
A Steakhouse of 'Rare' Quality
It’s apparent that customer service is as important at Downtown Milwaukee’s Rare Steakhouse as the food in providing a fine dining experience. The valets, table captains, servers, manager and host—everyone at Rare bestows celebrity status o... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 2 Comments
New MKE Restaurants on the Way
July and August have been busy months on the MKE restaurantand bar front. Here is some of the latest dining and drinking news.Ian's Pizzahas closed their North Ave. location in order to expand and remodel the space.Once reopened, they hope to.. more
Aug 21, 2015 4:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Off the Wall Theatre’s Campy ‘Psycho Beach Party’
When it comes to playing mentally imbalanced characters, from a moody Hamlet to Macbeth to a semi-punk Mack the Knife, local actor Jeremy Welter is capable of conjuring a slick, appealing level of creepiness for his stage appearances. This ... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater