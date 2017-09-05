RSS
rashid johnson
Art Museums in the 21st Century
As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more
Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
The Order, Chaos and 'Joy' of Rashid Johnson at Milwaukee Art Museum
Provocative work by contemporary African-American artist Rashid Johnson is on exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
