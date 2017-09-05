RSS

rashid johnson

fallfineartsguide.jpg.jpe

As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more

Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM A&E Feature

mamrashid.jpg.jpe

Provocative work by contemporary African-American artist Rashid Johnson is on exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:00 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES