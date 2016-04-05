Raymond Burr
Addiction Incorporated, The Odd Couple: Season One and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:24 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Perry Mason’s Final Episodes
“Perry Mason” (1957-1966) set the tone forcourtroom drama on television and on film. Less remembered than the original TVseries are the made-for-TV Perry Mason movies aired on CBS in the late ‘80s.Six are packaged as a DVD set,.. more
Apr 22, 2014 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 20
The lost highway of which Hank Williams sang is the visual motif in The Last Ride, a fictionalized story of that final road trip ending in Williams’ death on New Year’s Day, 1953. Told from the perspective of the naïve kid (Jesse more
Jun 20, 2013 1:21 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
A Lawyer Like Perry
<p> Perry Mason was among the most instantly recognizable figures to emerge from television's early years. Those horns of doom that announced his presence, that unflappable demeanor, his congenial battle for justice with DA Hamilton Burger in a s.. more
Aug 13, 2012 11:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mason at the Bar
For nine seasons, from 1957 through 1966, Perry Mason set the standard for courtroom drama. It\'s likely that at least two generations formed their opinion of American justice from the silver-tongued LA lawyer, who made the courts appear as grand.. more
Oct 5, 2011 1:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Party at the Garage!
Motorcycling can be rather intimidating for women looking to try the sport for the first time. There’s the pressing question of where to begin. Do you buy the riding gear first, then the bike, or the bike, then the riding gear? Maybe you’ve... more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich A&E Feature
CSI: Milwaukee
Crime-fighting forensics in real life aren’t quite as glamorous as they’re often depicted on television procedurals, but as this Discovery World exhibit illustrates from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, they’re still pretty high tech. Discovery more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lem Genovese
Lem Genovese, from Holmen, Wis., may be a war veteran from the Vietnam era, but he sings of his military experienceamong other topicswith the verve of a younger man. Vocally, he could be mistaken for Madison folkie Ken Lonnquist, but Genove... more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews