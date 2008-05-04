RSS

Readership

The March/April Media Audit will be released sometime in the next few weeks. In that audit it will show the Shepherd Express readership number increasing again. We grew 12% year-over-year from August/September 2006 - August/September 2007.  Our.. more

May 4, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1025.jpe

Commemoratingthe100-year The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict, ,Art more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage90.jpe

Mitt Romney Website: Mitt Romney Blog: Mitt's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

The most recent readership audit performed by The Media Audit in Milwaukee shows that the monthly audience of the Shepherd Express exceeds 300,000 for the first time. That's a growth rate of 12%. Wow. more

Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES