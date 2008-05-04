Readership
Shepherd Express and ExpressMilwaukee.com Readership Grows
The March/April Media Audit will be released sometime in the next few weeks. In that audit it will show the Shepherd Express readership number increasing again. We grew 12% year-over-year from August/September 2006 - August/September 2007. Our.. more
May 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dedicated to Art
Commemoratingthe100-year The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict, ,Art more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Mitt Romney
Mitt Romney Website: Mitt Romney Blog: Mitt's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections
Shepherd Express Readership Audit Shows 12% Growth
The most recent readership audit performed by The Media Audit in Milwaukee shows that the monthly audience of the Shepherd Express exceeds 300,000 for the first time. That's a growth rate of 12%. Wow. more
Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE