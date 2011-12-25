Readings
The Lebendigkeit of Renaissance
\nMy wife recently commented on the stylishness of a recent mailer from Renaissance Theaterworks. \nThe local theatre company always does such an interesting job of promoting itself. The mailer for Gorgons feature silver-scratch-off eyes. The late.. more
Dec 25, 2011 9:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dar Williams w/ Stephen Kellogg
Of all the ’90s female folk artists who cited Joan Baez as a muse, Dar Williams had the closest ties to Baez herself, touring and dueting with and writing songs for the folk legend. Where many of Williams’ peers sang with a jagged edge, agg... more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cheap Trick
Weighing in with 13 songs spanning only 41 minutes, The Latest (also available in limited- The Latest ,CD Reviews more
Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 1 Comments
Young Poets Recite
Any publisher will tell you that poetry-that music of the soul, that sublime Through the Eyes of Our Mirror ,Books more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books