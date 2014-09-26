RSS

Reagan

vote.jpg.jpe

It’s a shame that thejudges on the 7thU.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadlocked on whether they should reviewa ruling by three of its members on Wisconsin’s voter ID law. They voted 5-5 on thematter. Which means that the law is in effect. T.. more

Sep 26, 2014 6:07 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

hi-margaret-thatcher-852-8col.jpg.jpe

Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more

Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM News Features

mitt.jpg.jpe

While Mitt Romney may well wish he had expressed himself more "elegantly" at the swanky more

Sep 25, 2012 10:50 PM News Features

blogimage16754.jpe

A few weeks ago, as the Occupy Wall Street protests were first spreading, something amazing happened... more

Nov 11, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

blogimage10742.jpe

The Milwaukee youth arts organization Artbeat celebrates its one-year anniversary tonight with an open house and showcase at the Hide House. Photographs, mosaics, sculptures and paintings will be on display at the Artbeat gallery beginning ... more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES