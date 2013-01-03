Reality Tv
The Truth Behind the Fiscal Cliff's Reality TV Show
During the halcyon 1990s, we labeled annual congressional temper tantrums for what they were: standard, if boring, budget impasses. Now, though, in a hilariously non-ironic flail for ratings, news outlets have taken Nigel more
Jan 3, 2013 3:53 PM David Sirota News Features
The Stillness and Silence In Shining City
Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more
Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leave Well-Enough Alone
In April, police in Copley Township, Ohio, were called to a restaurant where Erik Salmons, 39, was allegedly intoxicated and annoying customers. Officers declined to arrest him but did insist that he lea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE