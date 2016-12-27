Rear Window
The Enigma of Alfred Hitchcock
By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Getting Filmish
Nov 19, 2015 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rear Window
<i>Rear Window</i>, Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly vehicle, wasn't just one of Hitchcock's most effective suspense films; it was the director's great treatise on what it feels like to be a movie viewer. L more
Jan 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rear Window
<i>Rear Window</i>, Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly vehicle, wasn't just one of Hitchcock's most effective suspense films; it was the director's great treatise on what it feels like to be a movie viewer. L more
Jan 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Art of Tasting Culture @ Latino Arts, Inc.
Food %u23AFA necessary fuel for the human body, which often defines a cultural, economic and nutritional status for every person. Latino Arts, Inc. at the United Community Center presents "Tasting Cultures: The Arts of Latino Foodways" in coo.. more
Mar 8, 2011 1:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Sting
Of all the post-counterculture oddities that the film industry created around the time, 1973’s The Sting stands out as one of the more interesting. Set in Depression-era Chicago, this complex heist film catches Roberts Shaw and Redford more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rear Window
Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more
May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rear Window
Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more
May 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rear Window
Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more
May 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Melvin given 3 year extension, Sveum won' t be manager, Skaalen
from MilwaukeeBrewers.com (video on it here)The Brewers made two announcements Friday, one spelling good news for the general manager and the other signaling the end of a brief but memorable managerial effort.The ballclub revealed that it has give.. more
Oct 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Rear Window
Jimmy Stewart was never more charismatic—of, for that matter, creepier—than h Rear Window ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee