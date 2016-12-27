RSS

Rear Window

vertigo.jpg.jpe

By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM A&E Feature

filmish.jpg.jpe

abramsbooks.com

Nov 19, 2015 4:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage17490.jpe

<i>Rear Window</i>, Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly vehicle, wasn't just one of Hitchcock's most effective suspense films; it was the director's great treatise on what it feels like to be a movie viewer. L more

Jan 29, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17484.jpe

<i>Rear Window</i>, Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly vehicle, wasn't just one of Hitchcock's most effective suspense films; it was the director's great treatise on what it feels like to be a movie viewer. L more

Jan 28, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Food %u23AFA necessary fuel for the human body, which often defines a cultural, economic and nutritional status for every person. Latino Arts, Inc. at the United Community Center presents "Tasting Cultures: The Arts of Latino Foodways" in coo.. more

Mar 8, 2011 1:30 AM Visual Arts

blogimage12239.jpe

Of all the post-counterculture oddities that the film industry created around the time, 1973’s The Sting stands out as one of the more interesting. Set in Depression-era Chicago, this complex heist film catches Roberts Shaw and Redford more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6584.jpe

Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more

May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6579.jpe

Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more

May 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6570.jpe

Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more

May 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

from MilwaukeeBrewers.com (video on it here)The Brewers made two announcements Friday, one spelling good news for the general manager and the other signaling the end of a brief but memorable managerial effort.The ballclub revealed that it has give.. more

Oct 18, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1756.jpe

Jimmy Stewart was never more charismatic—of, for that matter, creepier—than h Rear Window ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES