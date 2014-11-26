Rebecca Hamlin
The Timeless Battle of the Sexes
Two and half millennia ago, the comic Greek playwright Aristophanes questioned the lengths to which men will go for sex, and the resulting play remains hilarious and pertinent today. Lysistrata more
Nov 26, 2014 12:19 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Design As You Like It
The design sensibilities present on the stage of UWM’s Mainstage Theatre can often end up being some of the best in town. Designers working with UWM end up taking some chances that have made for some really impressive work in the recent past . ... more
Dec 9, 2011 6:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more
Aug 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments