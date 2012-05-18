RSS

Rebuild Wisconsin

blogimage8268.jpe

<p>If you\'ve been wringing your hands over the DNC\'s alleged abandonment of Wisconsin right before the critical recall of Scott Walker, here\'s something to lift your spirits.<br /><br />Van Jones, a founder of Rebuild the Dream and Color of Cha.. more

May 18, 2012 5:43 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18712.jpe

A sort of poetry slam without poetry—or, for that matter, slamming—The Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan..... more

May 17, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage8268.jpe

,Style by Heidi more

Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES