Recipe
Where Do Vegans Get Their Protein?
In this society, we’re misled to believe that meat and dairy products are the sole source of protein. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:45 PM Madeline from Bunny's Bite Being Vegan
I Love the Taste of Meat Too Much. Don't You Miss Bacon?
I could never be vegan, I love the taste of meat too much. Don't you miss bacon?!— Curious Dear Curious, Turns out, vegans don,Vegan more
Sep 8, 2017 1:04 PM Madeline from Bunny's Bite Being Vegan
Barefoot Contessa and the Art of the Cookbook
Though most people know Ina Garten as the contented, reassuringly soft-spoken host of the Food Network’s long-running “Barefoot Contessa,” she considers her television gig secondary to her true career as a cookbook... more
Oct 30, 2012 12:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Tomato Salad with Feta
For the recipe: 6 medium sized tomatoes of your choosing (I prefer ripe Romas) ,Just Cook It more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink
Spedini with Walnut Pesto
I love spedini, they are such a rich, comforting food. I like their versatility, too. You can find literally hundreds if not thousands of variations; everybody has their own version. I make mine with whatever ,Just Cook It more
Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink 2 Comments