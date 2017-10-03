RSS

Recipe

veganbrownie.jpg

In this society, we’re misled to believe that meat and dairy products are the sole source of protein. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:45 PM Being Vegan

cauliflowerrecipe.jpg.jpe

I could never be vegan, I love the taste of meat too much. Don't you miss bacon?!— Curious  Dear Curious, Turns out, vegans don,Vegan more

Sep 8, 2017 1:04 PM Being Vegan

600.jpg.jpe

Though most people know Ina Garten as the contented, reassuringly soft-spoken host of the Food Network’s long-running “Barefoot Contessa,” she considers her television gig secondary to her true career as a cookbook... more

Oct 30, 2012 12:55 PM Dining Preview

For the recipe: 6 medium sized tomatoes of your choosing (I prefer ripe Romas) ,Just Cook It more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

I love spedini, they are such a rich, comforting food. I like their versatility, too. You can find literally hundreds if not thousands of variations; everybody has their own version. I make mine with whatever ,Just Cook It more

Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES