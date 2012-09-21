RSS

Reconstructing Grimm

It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more

Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Theater

Sep 19, 2012 10:00 AM Theater

As side projects for stage actors go, Elizabeth Shipe’s Reconstructing Grimm is an interesting labor of love. Shipe has proven to be a talented actress in a few high-profile local stage productions (most recently In Tandem’s Art of Murder.) In t.. more

Jul 11, 2011 7:02 PM Theater

For 19 years, Shepherd Express readers have voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, businesses, places and personalities for the paper’s annual Best of Milwaukee Awards. Tonight the Shepherd hosts its award ceremony to unveil the 2009 w... more

Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Film Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a thriving film industry in the state, enjoyed a high-profile victory when Michael Mann filmed parts of his new gangster epic Public Enemies around the region. The likely blockb... more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

