RSS

Reds

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosted it's first staged reading of the season last night as it presented Kimberly Megna Yarnall's Waiting as a part of its Montgomery Davis Play Development Series. Yarnall's work concerns a thirty something couple .. more

Oct 15, 2013 12:28 PM Theater

With the Brewers taking on the first-place Reds this week its been a good time to take stock of the trade the two teams made a few weeks ago. Looking for more power, the Reds traded for Jim Edmonds. The Brewers got Chris Dickerson in return. Ed.. more

Sep 1, 2010 2:58 PM More Sports

Ok, so going to the media and calling another team names isn’t exactly the most mature way to handle things, but despite Brandon Phillips playground tactics, well – he’s got a point.  And the ensuing comments and brawl from the Cardinals have go.. more

Aug 12, 2010 5:13 PM More Sports

I'm going to provide a basic overview of the major winevarietals, how to recognize them, and what to expect from a tasting. I'llprovide more in-depth coverage of the individual varietals as a follow up. I'llstart with the reds. ,The Nake... more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3585.jpe

Just a quick reminder: WMSE's spring pledge drive ends tomorrow, so if you haven't already, throw a couple quarters in their cup. If you toss 1600 quarters—1200 of which are tax deductible—you can get yourself a T-shirt with a mean-looking tiger o.. more

May 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Manny Parra went back to the high socks and (as I knew they would) they brought the mojo to the whole team.Parra's gotten little to no run support this year. In fact, his run support has dropped 3.07 runs-per-game from last year to this season.T.. more

May 6, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage5779.jpe

Whether it’s the evangelical crazies in Jesus Camp or Bill Maher’s satirical attack on religious leaders in Religulous, faith-based institutions usually get a bad rap in mainstream documentaries. But this free screening of the fe,Today in M... more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5696.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep takes on the most popular of all of Jane Austen’s romantic comedies tonight for it’s latest production, Pride and Prejudice, which premieres tonight with a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Grant Goodman, an actor who h,Tod... more

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

122464187148fe8d4f84b7b.jpg.jpe

Thursday, Oct. 23 The Roots w/ Gym Class Heroes and Estelle @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Afteryears of being a non-threatening gateway group for green hip-hoplisteners who were c,None more

Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

I was at that screaming fast game last night where we had spectacularseats. I'll have pics up tomorrow, since I just put up the Badger pics. *There's a guy on the Reds who's name is Jolbert Cabrera. He's fromColumbia. From some reason.. more

Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3604.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3585.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3574.jpe

Fresh from their four-game series against the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers continue their long home stint with at 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3570.jpe

Past scholars have often decried Love's Labour's Lost as wholly insignificant, a self-indu Love's Labour's Lost ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Looks like pitcher Micah Owings is one of the Players To Be Named Later in the Adam Dunn deal and will be heading to the Reds. Read it here. more

Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1567.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park tonight at 7:05 p.m. Cochochi ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1536.jpe

The biggest name in the world of touring animation festivals, Spike and Mike’s Sick Civil War ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1402.jpe

Theclassicist electric blues of Milwaukee’s Perry Weber and the Devillesrocks the No Ceiling ,CD Reviews more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES