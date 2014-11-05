Referendums
Wisconsin Doubles Down on Scott Walker
Wisconsin is lagging behind the nation’s recovery, supports a higherminimum wage and expanded BadgerCare enrollment, and is sick of politicaldivision. So the state’s voters’ defied logic and handed Gov. Scott Walker anothervictory, even thoug.. more
Nov 5, 2014 9:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Fever Marlene w/ The Wildbirds, The Etiquette, Revision Text and Kyle Feerick
In these cash-strapped times, music programs are often among the first cut from schools. Thankfully for the Bonos of tomorrow, music education happens to be near and dear to the hearts of actual musicians, so there are usually plenty of more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What Bands Can Learn from Norfolk and Western's Don'ts
A Portland experimental folk ensemble the began way before it was cool to be a Portland experimental folk ensemble, Norfolk and Western pleasantly surprise me with each new album. I was excited, then, to learn last week that the band began streami.. more
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Referendums
Vote Yes on Property Tax Relief ,News Features more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 2 Comments