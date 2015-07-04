Refuge Smoothie Cafã©
FYI Around MKE
For yourinformation, Milwaukee, here are a few developments worth knowing about. Locally ownedand operated purveyor of liquefied fruit Refuge Smoothie Café is raising itsbase pay to $11.36/hour – the amount required for a full-time, fu.. more
Jul 4, 2015 6:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
New Bay View Café
Refuge Smoothie Café (422 E. Lincoln Ave.) is an airy establishment offering coffee and an array of tall smoothies as well as items suitable for breakfast or lunch. Roll-ups are the café’s specialty. Aside from menu board selections, patron... more
Jan 28, 2015 8:10 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out
New Bay View Café
Refuge Smoothie Café (422 E. Lincoln Ave.) is an airy establishment offering coffee and an array of tall smoothies as well as items suitable for breakfast or lunch. Roll-ups are the café’s specialty. Aside from menu board selections, patron... more
Jan 28, 2015 5:20 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee