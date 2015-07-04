RSS

Refuge Smoothie Cafã©

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

For yourinformation, Milwaukee, here are a few developments worth knowing about. Locally ownedand operated purveyor of liquefied fruit Refuge Smoothie Café is raising itsbase pay to $11.36/hour – the amount required for a full-time, fu.. more

Jul 4, 2015 6:07 PM Around MKE

shortorder_refuge.jpg.jpe

Danielle Dahl

Refuge Smoothie Café (422 E. Lincoln Ave.) is an airy establishment offering coffee and an array of tall smoothies as well as items suitable for breakfast or lunch. Roll-ups are the café’s specialty. Aside from menu board selections, patron... more

Jan 28, 2015 8:10 PM Dining Out

shortorder_refuge.jpg.jpe

Danielle Dahl

Refuge Smoothie Café (422 E. Lincoln Ave.) is an airy establishment offering coffee and an array of tall smoothies as well as items suitable for breakfast or lunch. Roll-ups are the café’s specialty. Aside from menu board selections, patron... more

Jan 28, 2015 5:20 PM Short Order

blogimage11804.jpe

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES