Relapse
Every Album Ever Will Now First Stream on MySpace
Just a few years ago it was headline news when a major artist would stream their new albums on MySpace. Now it's almost as much a requirement as releasing radio singles. The subject line of the e-mail I received today from MySpace's crack PR team .. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eminem's New Video Expells Gas (Literally, Figuratively)
Eminem's new video for "We Made You" crams in so many goofy costumes and pop-culture spoofs that tit could be called "Without Me 2009"though, given the timeliness of the video's Sarah Palin and Jessica Simpson satires, "Without Me Third-Quarter 2.. more
Apr 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Demians
Nicolas Chapel, a one-Frenchman band, lands somewhere between the progressive rock Building An Empire ,CD Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Gin Blossoms
…And they’re back for some more. Tonight the Gin Blossoms return to Milwauke ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story onli ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee