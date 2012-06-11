RSS

Renaissance Theaterworks&Rsquo;

blogimage8339.jpe

<p> After thoroughly shaking the venue in 2010, during one of the three concerts the band played in Milwaukee that year, Passion Pit will return to the Riverside Theater on November 1, the venue announced this morning. Michael Angelakos\' ecstatic.. more

Jun 11, 2012 3:15 PM On Music

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Mar 27, 2012 4:42 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8339.jpe

Under Reva Fox's direction, the talented Renaissancecast delivers a briskly paced, agile The Smell of the Kill ,Theater more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

The story of the "Radium Girls" of NewJersey has been told in books, poems, fil These Shining Lives ,Theater more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES