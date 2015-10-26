RSS

Renaissance Theatreworks

emmitt till.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Ballad of Emmett Till is a powerful exploration of one of the inciting events of the civil rights movement: the brutal 1955 murder of 14-year-old Till by white South,Theater more

Oct 26, 2015 11:49 AM Theater

curtains_letticeandlovagerenaissancetheatreworks.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theatreworks concludes its season with a comedy by the author of Amadeus and Equus . Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage centers around a tour guide at a sixteenth century historical site. She theatrically embellishes the stories of the.. more

Mar 30, 2015 2:25 PM Theater

Free Counseling: Got a problem? Perhaps it can easily be resolved at Hamburger Mary's monthly Shrink-N-Drink. Clinical psychologist Julie Helmrich, Ph.D., who is astute, serious and realistic, as well as clever and funny, fielded handwritte... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

There simply are NOT enough decent  stage roles for African-Americans in Milwaukee theatre. With solidly impressive performances of a competent contemporary script, Uprooted/Renaissance Theaterworks' production of Crumbs From The Table of Joy is.. more

Jan 17, 2011 11:37 AM Theater

blogimage11427.jpe

While we don’t yet know the full extent of tea party involvement in this year’s races, we do know the tea party coalition in Wisconsin is evaluating candidates—mostly Republican candidates—for office.Having the tea party movement more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage6287.jpe

  Theterm “community leader” has gained added respect since Barack Obama’spre,Off the Cuff more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES