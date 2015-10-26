Renaissance Theatreworks
History's Human Face
Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Ballad of Emmett Till is a powerful exploration of one of the inciting events of the civil rights movement: the brutal 1955 murder of 14-year-old Till by white South,Theater more
Oct 26, 2015 11:49 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Fun Marketing: The 'Lettice and Lovage' Personality Quiz
Renaissance Theatreworks concludes its season with a comedy by the author of Amadeus and Equus . Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage centers around a tour guide at a sixteenth century historical site. She theatrically embellishes the stories of the.. more
Mar 30, 2015 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Free Counseling: Got a problem? Perhaps it can easily be resolved at Hamburger Mary's monthly Shrink-N-Drink. Clinical psychologist Julie Helmrich, Ph.D., who is astute, serious and realistic, as well as clever and funny, fielded handwritte... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Strength and Vulnerability With Marti Gobel and Ensemble
There simply are NOT enough decent stage roles for African-Americans in Milwaukee theatre. With solidly impressive performances of a competent contemporary script, Uprooted/Renaissance Theaterworks' production of Crumbs From The Table of Joy is.. more
Jan 17, 2011 11:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Will Wisconsin Join the Tea Party?
While we don’t yet know the full extent of tea party involvement in this year’s races, we do know the tea party coalition in Wisconsin is evaluating candidates—mostly Republican candidates—for office.Having the tea party movement more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 2 Comments
Youth Leaders
Theterm “community leader” has gained added respect since Barack Obama’spre,Off the Cuff more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Off the Cuff