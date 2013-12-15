RSS

Renoir

French director Gilles Bourdos fills Renoir with the honeyed sunlight and sensuous curves of a Pierre-Auguste Renoir canvas, yet the film is only half about the great Impressionist. The painter’s son, future film director Jean Renoir (Grand... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:35 PM Home Movies

The “Big Day” had arrived. Where art and sport collide on the grandest scale in one of the most heralded art museums in the world. When the Green Bay Packers won the ultimate football competition, Super Bowl XLV (45), the wager betwe.. more

Oct 11, 2011 9:05 PM Visual Arts

Thekitchen—its purpose, its function, even its placement within thehouse—is The Warmest Room in the House: How the Kitchen Became the Heart of the Twentieth-Century A ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES