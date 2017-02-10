RSS

Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more

Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more

Jan 31, 2017 3:35 PM News Features 7 Comments

Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Expresso 8 Comments

The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more

Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Expresso 5 Comments

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Expresso 3 Comments

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more

Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Expresso 37 Comments

It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM News Features 7 Comments

Later this month, Catholic school Divine Savior Holy Angels and Community Theatre Works will stage a production of the fabulous retro ’60s musical Hairspray. The production features a fusion of actors from 6th grade to adult bringing the story to .. more

Jul 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Summerfest is only aweek away—crazy, right? I always spend a few days there, and this year, I'mplanning to see Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney and Weezer, to name a few. AsSpring rolls around each year, I get excited for the lineup announcemen.. more

Jun 23, 2016 2:29 PM Brew City Booze

We agree with Congresswoman Gwen Moore that if we’re going to require impoverished Wisconsinites to submit to drug tests, then we should require the 1% to take the same drug tests if they want their tax breaks. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:08 PM News Features 9 Comments

Surprise. A transgender woman identifies as a woman, not as a violent male predator. If any transgender bathroom safety issue exists, it would more likely involve the danger to a transgender woman in a male restroom. more

May 31, 2016 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

Shame on Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for enacting laws that place an unfair—and in our view, unconstitutional—burden on minority voters. more

May 24, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 6 Comments

Less than a handful of leading Republicans have been courageous enough to refuse to support Trump. more

May 3, 2016 4:15 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

