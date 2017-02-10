Republicans
Artist and Advocate Niki Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more
Feb 10, 2017
Federal Judges Order Republicans to Draw a New Legislative Map
“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more
Jan 31, 2017
Why Paul Ryan is Rushing to Repeal Obamacare
Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more
Jan 17, 2017
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more
Jan 10, 2017
Let’s Do More to Treat Addiction
Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more
Jan 10, 2017
GOP Invites More Corruption into the State
The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more
Dec 13, 2016
The Looming Train Wreck Over Health Care
Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more
Dec 13, 2016
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016
Walker Puts Taxpayers on the Hook for His War on Women
Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more
Sep 13, 2016
Reclaiming Our Voting Rights
It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more
Aug 2, 2016
Ending 45 Years of Republican Control
There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more
Jul 5, 2016
Don’t Blame MPS for OSPP Failure
There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more
Jul 5, 2016
Catholic Hairspray at Mid-Month
Later this month, Catholic school Divine Savior Holy Angels and Community Theatre Works will stage a production of the fabulous retro ’60s musical Hairspray. The production features a fusion of actors from 6th grade to adult bringing the story to .. more
Jul 5, 2016
Deep Fried Old Fashioned Tops New Foods List at Summerfest 2016
Summerfest is only aweek away—crazy, right? I always spend a few days there, and this year, I'mplanning to see Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney and Weezer, to name a few. AsSpring rolls around each year, I get excited for the lineup announcemen.. more
Jun 23, 2016
Drug Testing the 1%
We agree with Congresswoman Gwen Moore that if we’re going to require impoverished Wisconsinites to submit to drug tests, then we should require the 1% to take the same drug tests if they want their tax breaks. more
Jun 21, 2016
America’s States of Ignorance
Surprise. A transgender woman identifies as a woman, not as a violent male predator. If any transgender bathroom safety issue exists, it would more likely involve the danger to a transgender woman in a male restroom. more
May 31, 2016
GOP’s Voting Changes Are Unfair Burden on Minority Voters
Shame on Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for enacting laws that place an unfair—and in our view, unconstitutional—burden on minority voters. more
May 24, 2016
The Joe McCarthy Moment
Less than a handful of leading Republicans have been courageous enough to refuse to support Trump. more
May 3, 2016