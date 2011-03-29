RSS

Repulicans

And now, the second in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Two of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, in which we discuss matters pertaining to the Residant Acting Company and establishing sustainable growth in the M.. more

Mar 29, 2011 10:45 AM Theater

Uplifting as it was to see insurance executives, pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospital of must ,News Features more

May 18, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

If conservative leaders no longer even try to offer serious solutions to national problems © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES