Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Crime, Jobs and Neighborhood Development
On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Bye-Bye Local Control
True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more
Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Sen. Nikiya Harris: ‘It’s Time for New Voices’
The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more
May 14, 2013 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
How to Vote on Nov. 6
The state Supreme Court did the right thing last week when it declined to hear cases that could allow Wisconsin’s restrictive new voter ID rules to be in place for the general election on Nov. 6... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features