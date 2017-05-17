Restaurant Opening
Grate Mac & Cheese to Open in Menomonee Falls
Grate Mac & Cheese, a new fast-casual restaurant ownedand operated by Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, is slated to open in theWhitestone Station development (N92W16125 Falls Parkway) in Menomonee Fallslate this summer. Grate will featur.. more
May 17, 2017 4:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Tre Rivali Coming to Third Ward this Summer
Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more
Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Envoy (Da Capo), by Alex Kershaw
The story of Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued tens of thousands of Jews in the last year of the Holocaust, has been told many times. What Alex Kershaw adds to the conversation are his own interviews with some of the people... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Canfora Bakery
The precise definition of “doughnut” is a ring-shaped piece of baked sweet dough—yet the word, like so many others, has only expanded in scope. In Milwaukee, a doughnut doesn’t necessarily have a hole in the middle. It may, however more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010