RSS

Restaurant Opening

grateinterior.jpg.jpe

Grate Mac & Cheese, a new fast-casual restaurant ownedand operated by Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, is slated to open in theWhitestone Station development (N92W16125 Falls Parkway) in Menomonee Fallslate this summer. Grate will featur.. more

May 17, 2017 4:53 PM Around MKE

Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more

Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

blogimage13649.jpe

The story of Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued tens of thousands of Jews in the last year of the Holocaust, has been told many times. What Alex Kershaw adds to the conversation are his own interviews with some of the people... more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Books

The precise definition of “doughnut” is a ring-shaped piece of baked sweet dough—yet the word, like so many others, has only expanded in scope. In Milwaukee, a doughnut doesn’t necessarily have a hole in the middle. It may, however more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

SOCIAL UPDATES