RSS

Restaurant

drinkwisconsibly.jpg.jpe

On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurantDrink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “firstbirthday party.”The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guestswill receive a .. more

Mar 2, 2017 7:26 PM Around MKE

safe+house.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Flickr user Matte.

Throughout October, espionage-themed restaurant TheSafeHouse will be celebrating 50 years in Milwaukee.Celebrations include a 50th anniversary party on Wednesday,Oct 19, the Stealthy Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct 29, 50% off kid’s meals.. more

Oct 11, 2016 6:26 PM Around MKE

mimmas.jpg.jpe

Time for me to convert to vegetarianism—or at least, as mywife's done, the “No mammals!” version. You see, for more than two decades,I've testified: “I could give up all other red meat, but never Mimma's carpaccio .”As of NewYear's D.. more

Oct 3, 2016 2:34 PM Around MKE

catch22.jpg.jpe

Catch 22, a former bar and restaurant located at 770 N.Milwaukee St., closed in December of last year. Now the owners of the building,Bell Super, LLC, are looking to fill the two-story, 8,000 square foot space.Bell Super is hoping for a n.. more

Sep 12, 2016 3:55 PM Around MKE

goodcitybrewing.jpg.jpe

From MKE style pizza to Chicago-style fast food, there'sbeen a slew of restaurant openings lately. Plus, three more breweries andtaprooms have recently opened for all your beer needs.Brunch has opened atPlankinton and Wells downtown. T.. more

Jul 22, 2016 2:45 PM Brew City Booze

erikhansensupper.jpg.jpe

ExecutiveChef: Erik HansenWhatinspired you to become a chef? There are many memorable moments where food has stopped mein my tracks. The sheer revelation of those dishes and the joy that comes withthem made me want to do that for others. I.. more

Apr 18, 2016 3:04 PM Sponsored Content

tonykfromricenrollbistro.jpg.jpe

Executivechef: Tony KoraneekitWhatinspired you to become a chef?My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raisedme. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyedwatching her cooking. From my memory, .. more

Apr 18, 2016 3:00 PM Sponsored Content

ajdixonlazysusan.jpg.jpe

Chef/Owner: A.J. DixonWhat inspired you to become achef?Mymother, Susan. I grew up eating everything from chitterlings to sushi inour house. She loved to cook. My fondest memories are of cooking with her. Shewatched cooking shows, talked w.. more

Apr 18, 2016 2:55 PM Sponsored Content

crosbyhasscentrocafe.jpg.jpe

ExecutiveChef: Crosby HassWhatinspired you to become a chef?I grew up working in restaurants and my dad was a chef. Ireally enjoy being creative and this is definitely a job with that kind offreedom. I also have to give lots of credit to .. more

Apr 18, 2016 2:47 PM Sponsored Content

Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more

Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

fuel2.jpg.jpe

Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more

Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_miafamigliahalescorners.jpg.jpe

Mia Famiglia / via Facebook

Mia Famiglia inHales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant inWaukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St.will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. T.. more

Feb 13, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE

tortas.jpg.jpe

My mission: Try as many tortas as I could at JC King's Tortas, a small Mexican restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side. What actually happened: I tried four, cried uncle and left stuffed and happy.,Dining Out more

Jul 30, 2014 11:10 AM Dining Preview

goodkind staff facebook.jpg.jpe

Photo: facebook.com/goodkindbayview

One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more

Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Jun 20, 2014 4:48 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

lazy susan bay view.jpg.jpe

Bay View is about to get another unique restaurant. Lazy Susan will open at 2376 S. Howell Ave., about a block south of the busy Lincoln Avenue corridor, in early 2014, chef A.J. Dixon announced today on Facebook. Described as a "tapas bar and res.. more

Nov 5, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

hue.jpg.jpe

Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and freshingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue VietnameseRestaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant afavorite in Bay View since it opened there in .. more

Nov 1, 2013 1:00 PM Around MKE

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

In recent years the belowground space at the busy corner of Broadway and Buffalo Street in the Third Ward has hosted a café, a bakery, a bistro and a taco restaurant, but its latest occupant must be its most ambitious yet. more

Feb 19, 2013 2:27 PM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

About an hour north of Milwaukee a couple set up shop on an unassuming side street off the city's main drag to share the husband's legacy of hearty Italian recipes. Their restaurant, Bellafini’s Trattoria, was a highlight more

Dec 30, 2012 8:24 PM Dining Preview

shortorders.jpg.jpe

There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Dining Preview

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES