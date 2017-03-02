Restaurant
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub Celebrates First Birthday
On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurantDrink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “firstbirthday party.”The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guestswill receive a .. more
Mar 2, 2017 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The SafeHouse Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Throughout October, espionage-themed restaurant TheSafeHouse will be celebrating 50 years in Milwaukee.Celebrations include a 50th anniversary party on Wednesday,Oct 19, the Stealthy Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct 29, 50% off kid’s meals.. more
Oct 11, 2016 6:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Farewell to Antipasto
Time for me to convert to vegetarianism—or at least, as mywife's done, the “No mammals!” version. You see, for more than two decades,I've testified: “I could give up all other red meat, but never Mimma's carpaccio .”As of NewYear's D.. more
Oct 3, 2016 2:34 PM Paul Mccomas Around MKE
Downtown Retail Space Looking for Tenant
Catch 22, a former bar and restaurant located at 770 N.Milwaukee St., closed in December of last year. Now the owners of the building,Bell Super, LLC, are looking to fill the two-story, 8,000 square foot space.Bell Super is hoping for a n.. more
Sep 12, 2016 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee's Latest Restaurant and Brewery Openings
From MKE style pizza to Chicago-style fast food, there'sbeen a slew of restaurant openings lately. Plus, three more breweries andtaprooms have recently opened for all your beer needs.Brunch has opened atPlankinton and Wells downtown. T.. more
Jul 22, 2016 2:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Meet the Chef: Supper
ExecutiveChef: Erik HansenWhatinspired you to become a chef? There are many memorable moments where food has stopped mein my tracks. The sheer revelation of those dishes and the joy that comes withthem made me want to do that for others. I.. more
Apr 18, 2016 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
Meet the Chef: Rice n Roll Bistro
Executivechef: Tony KoraneekitWhatinspired you to become a chef?My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raisedme. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyedwatching her cooking. From my memory, .. more
Apr 18, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
Meet the Chef: Lazy Susan MKE
Chef/Owner: A.J. DixonWhat inspired you to become achef?Mymother, Susan. I grew up eating everything from chitterlings to sushi inour house. She loved to cook. My fondest memories are of cooking with her. Shewatched cooking shows, talked w.. more
Apr 18, 2016 2:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
Meet the Chef: Centro Café
ExecutiveChef: Crosby HassWhatinspired you to become a chef?I grew up working in restaurants and my dad was a chef. Ireally enjoy being creative and this is definitely a job with that kind offreedom. I also have to give lots of credit to .. more
Apr 18, 2016 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Tre Rivali Coming to Third Ward this Summer
Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more
Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Fuel Café to Open New Location in Walker’s Point
Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more
Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Mia Famiglia Closed, New Restaurant Coming
Mia Famiglia inHales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant inWaukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St.will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. T.. more
Feb 13, 2015 4:50 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Pachuquena or Texana? JC King's Offers Abundant Torta Combinations
My mission: Try as many tortas as I could at JC King's Tortas, a small Mexican restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side. What actually happened: I tried four, cried uncle and left stuffed and happy.,Dining Out more
Jul 30, 2014 11:10 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend
One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more
Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lazy Susan Tapas Bar and Restaurant Will Open in Bay View Next Year
Bay View is about to get another unique restaurant. Lazy Susan will open at 2376 S. Howell Ave., about a block south of the busy Lincoln Avenue corridor, in early 2014, chef A.J. Dixon announced today on Facebook. Described as a "tapas bar and res.. more
Nov 5, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hue Vietnamese Restaurant Will Open a Wauwatosa Location in Spring
Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and freshingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue VietnameseRestaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant afavorite in Bay View since it opened there in .. more
Nov 1, 2013 1:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Kasana’s All-Purpose Food Collective
In recent years the belowground space at the busy corner of Broadway and Buffalo Street in the Third Ward has hosted a café, a bakery, a bistro and a taco restaurant, but its latest occupant must be its most ambitious yet. more
Feb 19, 2013 2:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
A Little Rome in New Berlin
About an hour north of Milwaukee a couple set up shop on an unassuming side street off the city's main drag to share the husband's legacy of hearty Italian recipes. Their restaurant, Bellafini’s Trattoria, was a highlight more
Dec 30, 2012 8:24 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Genghis Khan’s Do-It-Yourself Barbecue
There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview