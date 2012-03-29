The Reverend Horton Heat W/ The
Billy Beane's Winning Season
<p> Michael Lewis\' non-fiction account of Oakland A\'s general manager Billy Beane and his remarkable 2002 season, <em>Moneyball</em>, was not written with a movie in mind. It met many bumps on the way from green light to silver screen. Origina.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Edvard Munch @ Centre Pompidou in Paris
Norwegian painter Edvard Munch might be best known for his painting The Scream, which can be found on numerous museum mementos and pop art novelties. As an artist, he explored pre-abstraction and the internal psychological elements in p.. more
Oct 7, 2011 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Necromantics
Criticshave never come to a consensus as to which genre of “billy” theRevere Laughin’ and Cryin’ With the Reverend HortonHeat ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee