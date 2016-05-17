RSS

Revision Text

musicgateway_miwestdeathrattle.jpg.jpe

Midwest Death Rattle’s vow not to succumb to compromise pays off on their expansive sophomore album, Post-Apocalypso. more

May 17, 2016 2:51 PM Music Feature

onmusic_neutralmilkhotelalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage11037.jpe

By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

The gods of ancient Greece haven’t been widely worshipped since the fourth century, but linger on as important archetypes in literature and human psychology. The History Channel series “Clash of the Gods” looks at prominent figures in the Greek .. more

Mar 15, 2010 2:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5048.jpe

Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike tho,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES