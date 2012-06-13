Rhonda Rae Busch
'Packer Fans from Outer Space' Invades Marcus Center
The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater 1 Comments
A Vintage mid-Century Sitcom from Five Years Ago
Written only less than ten years ago, Drew Jansen, Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke’s stage musical Church Basement Ladies is kind of an odd mid-twentieth century comic fugue. Set in 1965, the show feels a lot more like a radio sitcom from the ‘4.. more
Jun 27, 2011 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Offspring
Grunge was for all purposes dead by the time The Offspring released 1998’s Americana, but the band adapted well, commenting on the newfound prevalence of rap culture in the suburbs on their jocular hit “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy,Today in ... more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee