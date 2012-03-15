Richard And Erna Flagg
Haitian Art Collection Comes to Light at the MAM
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Mar 15, 2012 5:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Honoring the Art of Haiti
The resiliency of the human spirit will shine in an international conference held in Milwaukee. For “Haiti 2012: Dreams and Reality,” several city institutions collaborate on a three-day event honoring the contemporary art, cinema and liter... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Decibully w/ Early Day Miners @ Mad Planet
Early Day Miners picked up where they’d started in 2000.Their first release, Placer Placer Found ,Concert Reviews more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews