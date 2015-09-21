RSS

Richard Sherman

Photo Credit: Jim Biever/ Packers.com

When the Packers lost Eddie Lacy and Davante Adams I thought the Seahawks would probably run away with the game. Green Bay was already shorthanded without Jordy Nelson, having lost Sam Barrington to I,Sports more

Sep 21, 2015

Photo Credit: Jim Biever/ Packers.com

Next week the Packers play the Seahawks in what is likely to be the biggest game of the weekend. While you can’t learn much from one week of football, it can tell you something about tendencies, and,Sports more

Sep 15, 2015

To go by just the words, Richard Sherman didn't get his wish. “Don't you ever talk about me!” was part of his on-field tirade after making the play that put Seattle in the Super Bowl. But torrents of talk about Sherman have followed as t... more

Jan 29, 2014

