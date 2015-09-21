Richard Sherman
Backups Shine in Huge Packer Victory
When the Packers lost Eddie Lacy and Davante Adams I thought the Seahawks would probably run away with the game. Green Bay was already shorthanded without Jordy Nelson, having lost Sam Barrington to I,Sports
Sep 21, 2015 1:35 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Packers and Seahawks Learning from Week 1 Struggles
Next week the Packers play the Seahawks in what is likely to be the biggest game of the weekend. While you can't learn much from one week of football, it can tell you something about tendencies, and,Sports
Sep 15, 2015 9:15 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Richard Sherman: Method To The Madness?
To go by just the words, Richard Sherman didn't get his wish. "Don't you ever talk about me!" was part of his on-field tirade after making the play that put Seattle in the Super Bowl. But torrents of talk about Sherman have followed as t...
Jan 29, 2014 7:01 PM Frank Clines More Sports