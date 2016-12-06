Richard Wagner
Performing Arts Weekly 12.8
Milwaukee Musaik offers lovely chamber music to warm the cold, featuring well-known works by Hummel, Schubert and Wagner. In local theaters, the holiday season arrives with a bang as Chicago’s Second City gives us a Dysfunctional Holiday Re... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Festival City Symphony presents Sounds of the Sea
Festival City Symphony performs “Seascapes” with work by Wagner, Debussy and Bridge as part of its Symphony Sundays series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.15 at the Pabst Theater. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:58 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Florentine Opera hits the High Notes
In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more
Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Florentine Opera’s ‘Flying Dutchman’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more
Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Best Elgar Ever
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more
May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
DeWaart conducts Wagner, Mozart and Elgar
This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more
May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music