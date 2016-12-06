RSS

Richard Wagner

Milwaukee Musaik offers lovely chamber music to warm the cold, featuring well-known works by Hummel, Schubert and Wagner. In local theaters, the holiday season arrives with a bang as Chicago’s Second City gives us a Dysfunctional Holiday Re... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

classicalpre_festivalcitysym_byjoseph_a_haertle.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Joseph A. Haertle

Festival City Symphony performs “Seascapes” with work by Wagner, Debussy and Bridge as part of its Symphony Sundays series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.15 at the Pabst Theater. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:58 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_florentine_b_photobykathywittman.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathy Wittman

In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more

Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Classical Music

a+egateway_flyingdutchman.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more

Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM A&E Feature

classical.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more

May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Classical Music

the-macallan-bravo-series-presents-grand-finale-of-edo-de-waart-festival_3.jpg.jpe

This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more

May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Classical Music

