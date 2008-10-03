Ridiculousness
Oh Corey
It's late, I've been all over town looking for Packers gear and I have a long 2 days to come, but I was just reading over at Brewer Fan and poster cracklins has coined the best term for Corey Hart's at bats:premature e-bat-ulationClassic.Also, whi.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Packers to Aaron Rodgers: Screw you, we lied.
I refuse to subject myself to the hours of coverage that have already been on tv, much less the hours yet to come on this subject, so I'm just posting the info and if you want more, turn on the news. Tonight is the Family Night intra-squad scrimma.. more
Aug 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
City Lights
One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Kafka Puppets
Someone must have slandered Josef K., for one morning, without having done anythingtruly The Trial. ,A&E Feature more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature