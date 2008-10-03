RSS

Ridiculousness

It's late, I've been all over town looking for Packers gear and I have a long 2 days to come, but I was just reading over at Brewer Fan and poster cracklins has coined the best term for Corey Hart's at bats:premature e-bat-ulationClassic.Also, whi.. more

Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

I refuse to subject myself to the hours of coverage that have already been on tv, much less the hours yet to come on this subject, so I'm just posting the info and if you want more, turn on the news. Tonight is the Family Night intra-squad scrimma.. more

Aug 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1664.jpe

One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1369.jpe

Someone must have slandered Josef K., for one morning, without having done anythingtruly The Trial. ,A&E Feature more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES