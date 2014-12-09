Rigoletto
Acacia Auditions for Great Expectations in January
This coming March, Acacia Theatre will be staging a production of Barbara Field’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. Acacia is looking to stage the adaptation this coming January.Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 3 between.. more
Dec 9, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tonight's Halloween Events in Milwaukee
On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more
Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Florentine’s Overly Sparse ‘Rigoletto’
A bare stage is an odd and misguided trend at Florentine Opera. There was almost nothing to see in a Tosca production earlier in the season. Last weekend Rigoletto was more of the same. The audience saw a back gray wall made of large squar... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Florentine Opera Presents ‘Rigoletto’
For many aficionados, Rigoletto serves as the blueprint for what a great opera is all about. It appeals equally to the most patrician and plebeian tastes, yet remains firmly rooted in the sultry, ribald warmth of Verdi’s Italian homeland, m... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature