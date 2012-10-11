Rince Nia
This Week on The Disclaimer: Freshwater Way and Screech
On this week's loaded episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we share an example of crowdsourcing done right: The renaming of Pittsburgh A.. more
Oct 11, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Zombies, Big Insects, Improvised News and a Powerful Artifact
In addition to a live re-enactment of an attempted presidential assassination, there are a nuber of shows opening in greater Milwaukee this weekend. Here's a look at the new stuff for this, the first weekend of Halloween 2012…This weekend only, .. more
Oct 11, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Conformists w/ IfIHadAHiFi, Dear Astronaut
St. Louis’ The Conformists have been playing their own peculiar brand of loud, doom-laden, experimental math-rock since 1996, and while the band has unsurprisingly not found much mainstream success—their proclivity for screechy noises and l... more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sinbad
As a general rule, it’s never a good reflection on your career when you’re the subject of an enduring death hoax. Where similar death rumors of, say, Kanye West, were dismissed almost immediately, false reports of Sinbad’s death, spawned more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee