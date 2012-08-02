The Ritz
Off the Wall Juggles Fast-Paced 'Ritz'
Dale Gutzman's Off the Wall Theatre has produced a wide array of plays over the years. Some of its best work has been in the realm of comedy, the direction it heads at summer's end for Terrence McNally's The Ritz... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Bathhouse by the Pabst
The theatre district of downtown Milwaukee houses some relatively big stages. Huddled between a bar and a restaurant right across from the Pabst Theatre rests a much smaller one. Hidden there in plain sight is The Off The Wall Theatre--a quaint.. more
Jun 26, 2012 2:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival
For the 22nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film presents the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. For 11 consecutive days through Oct. 25, the festival will screen features, documentaries and shorts that include Midwest premieres, resto... more
Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee