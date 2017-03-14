Riverside Park Urban Ecology Cen

RSS

After UW-Eau Claire professor B.J. Hollars discovered a book of photographs of now-extinct birds, he began a yearlong journey to uncover the reasons why so many North American avian animals have vanished from the globe. Flock Together: A Lo... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:00 PM Books

DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) is an odorless, tasteless organic compound controversial for its harmful effects on the environment and on human and animal health. Used as an agricultural pesticide, DDT spraying has released millions ... more

May 5, 2014 8:44 PM Books

This week is Earth Week and a variety of events across Milwaukee will feature tributes to the natural world. On Friday, April 25, the Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center (1500 E. Park Place) will play host to a local group, The Earth Poets ... more

Apr 21, 2014 4:24 PM Books

The passenger pigeon was abundant in early America but, astonishingly, was extinct by the first years of the 20th century. These broadly muscled birds lived in massive flocks and could be seen covering the skies. Sadly, hunting and habitati... more

Mar 25, 2014 9:58 PM Books

