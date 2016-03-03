Riverwest Stein
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hank The Dog Lives, While the WAMIs Get It Right
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get together with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we examine the latest case study in how people misinterpret what they see on the Internet. Earlier this week the Brewers fan.. more
Mar 3, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Firkin Fest Hits Cathedral Square This Saturday
Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more
Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Wisconsin Beer Lover's Festival Coming Up June 20th
On Saturday June 20th DRAFT Magazine willpartner with the WisconsinBrewers Guild, the City of Glendale, WI, and the Bayshore Town Center tohost The Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, thepremier beer and food pairing event of the summer. The event.. more
Jun 10, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Where to Drink On Milwaukee Day
It's Milwaukee Day and if you're looking to fully embrace the Milwaukee mood, here are five of the most Milwaukee places to enjoy Milwaukee's favorite beverage: beer. So get in your car, roll down your windows, turn on that new Illwaukee mix, look.. more
Apr 14, 2015 8:55 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
This Week’s Featured Beer: MobCraft Petrichor
Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more
Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Riverwest Stein
Not every beer outing calls for a fedora hat, double pinky rings and the loud proclamation that you “only drink imports served between 46 and 46.5 degrees Fahrenheit,” but that doesn’t mean you have to leave your discerning taste at home more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Dick Dale
A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The fifth annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues tonight with an assortment of stand-up and sketch comedy at the Off Broadway Theatre. Among the performers are Milwaukee’s Dobbie Maxwell and Meanwhile, Chicago’s Butch LaRue and more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
While “King of the Hill” reruns probably keep royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country- rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Hangover
Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee