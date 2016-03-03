RSS

Riverwest Stein

brewers dog hank bullpen.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get together with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we examine the latest case study in how people misinterpret what they see on the Internet. Earlier this week the Brewers fan.. more

Mar 3, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more

Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Around MKE

thinkstockphotos-514881243.jpg.jpe

On Saturday June 20th DRAFT Magazine willpartner with the WisconsinBrewers Guild, the City of Glendale, WI, and the Bayshore Town Center tohost The Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, thepremier beer and food pairing event of the summer. The event.. more

Jun 10, 2015 6:41 PM Sponsored Content

aroundmke_beermilwaukeeday.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

It's Milwaukee Day and if you're looking to fully embrace the Milwaukee mood, here are five of the most Milwaukee places to enjoy Milwaukee's favorite beverage: beer. So get in your car, roll down your windows, turn on that new Illwaukee mix, look.. more

Apr 14, 2015 8:55 PM Around MKE

petrichor.jpg.jpe

Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more

Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

Not every beer outing calls for a fedora hat, double pinky rings and the loud proclamation that you “only drink imports served between 46 and 46.5 degrees Fahrenheit,” but that doesn’t mean you have to leave your discerning taste at home more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11722.jpe

The fifth annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues tonight with an assortment of stand-up and sketch comedy at the Off Broadway Theatre. Among the performers are Milwaukee’s Dobbie Maxwell and Meanwhile, Chicago’s Butch LaRue and more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11507.jpe

While “King of the Hill” reruns probably keep royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country- rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11304.jpe

Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES