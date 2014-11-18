Road Building
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Going the Wrong Way on Roads
Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more
Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Grassroots Group is Fighting Highway 164/J Redesign in Waukesha and Washington Counties
A grassroots group critical of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s planned reconstruction of Highway 164/J in Waukesha and Washington counties alleges the more
May 21, 2014 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Does Wisconsin Really Need More Roadways?
Is Wisconsin is planning to expand too much roadway in the coming years, given the state’s slow population growth and transportation trends? A report by the public interest WISPIRG Foundation answers an emphatic “yes” and contends that t... more
Jan 30, 2013 3:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Where We're Going, We Don't Need New Roads
Interstate 70 in Colorado, one of the nation's best-known arteries, is the latest thoroughfare to incite... more
Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments