Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt have had substantial success in musical theater over the years. Best known for writing <I>The Fantasticks</i>, the pair originally... more
Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt have had substantial success in musical theater over the years. Best known for writing <I>The Fantasticks</i>, the pair originally... more
Off the Wall's 'Roadside' Musical
Off the Wall Theatre's production of the Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt musical Roadside is given the strange position of trying to cram the vastness of the Old West onto one of the smallest stages in town. Despite there being no real reason why ... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt have had substantial success in musical theater over the years. Best known for writing <I>The Fantasticks</i>, the pair originally met in college when the 20th century was still pretty young. Evidently they both... more
Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt have had substantial success in musical theater over the years. Best known for writing <I>The Fantasticks</i>, the pair originally met in college when the 20th century was still pretty young. Evidently they both... more
